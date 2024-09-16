10 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3644 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.

Сondition AU (2)