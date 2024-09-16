flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

10 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 10 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1832
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3644 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
610 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

