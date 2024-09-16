Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
10 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight3,898 g
- Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination10 Kreuzer
- Year1832
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3644 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 9, 2024.
