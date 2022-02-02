flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

10 Kreuzer 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 10 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 10 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight3,898 g
  • Pure silver (0,0627 oz) 1,949 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination10 Kreuzer
  • Year1835
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1727 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJuly 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 7, 2013
ConditionAU

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionAU

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 10 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
