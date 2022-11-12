1 Groschen 1837 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1873 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition AU (3) XF (10)