1 Groschen 1837 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,368)
- Weight1,986 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1 Groschen
- Year1837
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1873 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.
For the sale of 1 Groschen 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
