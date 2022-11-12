flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1 Groschen 1837 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1 Groschen 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1 Groschen 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Manfred Olding

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,368)
  • Weight1,986 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7308 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1 Groschen
  • Year1837
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1873 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 245 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1 Groschen 1837 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groschen 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

