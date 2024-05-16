flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1827 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1827 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1827
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the anticomondo GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 3, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1827All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions