Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
3 Kreuzer 1827 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1827
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the anticomondo GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 3, 2022.
Сondition
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
