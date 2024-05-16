3 Kreuzer 1827 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1827 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the anticomondo GmbH auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 3, 2022.

Сondition VF (4)