Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

3 Kreuzer 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,243)
  • Weight1,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1830
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 13, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Stephen Album - May 19, 2018
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 19, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
SellerGrün
DateNovember 21, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction CNG - December 5, 2012
SellerCNG
DateDecember 5, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price

