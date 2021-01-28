Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
3 Kreuzer 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1830
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
