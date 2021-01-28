3 Kreuzer 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (5) No grade (1)