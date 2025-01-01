Catalog
At auctions
In Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
Period:
1827-1870
1827-1870
Ernest I
1827-1844
Ernest II
1845-1870
Home
Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
1830
Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1830
Gulden 1830 EK
Average price
640 $
Sales
0
13
20 Kreuzer 1830 EK
Average price
200 $
Sales
0
16
6 Kreuzer 1830 EK
Average price
15 $
Sales
0
19
3 Kreuzer 1830 EK
Average price
110 $
Sales
0
14
Kreuzer 1830 EK
Average price
40 $
Sales
0
3
