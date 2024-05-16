Gulden 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (3) No grade (1) Service NGC (1)