Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Gulden 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Gulden 1830 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Gulden 1830 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC463

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1830
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
3405 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction Heritage - September 21, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 21, 2017
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
SellerFrühwald
DateApril 3, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 24, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 8, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 EK at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

