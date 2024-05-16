Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Gulden 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC463
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationGulden
- Year1830
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2263 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.
Сondition
Service
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
3405 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
