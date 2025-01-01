flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Silver coins Gulden of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

type-coin
type-coin

Gulden 1830-1835

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1830EK46301318316,443091832130031834-071835HF31006
