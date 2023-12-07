Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Gulden 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC6,443
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationGulden
- Year1831
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3682 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
