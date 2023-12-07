flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Gulden 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Gulden 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Gulden 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,443

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1831
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3682 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
577 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 25, 2015
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 15, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

