Gulden 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3682 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 20, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service NGC (2)