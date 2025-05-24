flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Gulden 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Gulden 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Gulden 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1834
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1511 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
SellerCOINSNET
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2014
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 17, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
