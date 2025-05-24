Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Gulden 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationGulden
- Year1834
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1511 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
