Gulden 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1511 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)