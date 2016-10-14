Gulden 1835 HF (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1835 with mark HF. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4587 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition XF (6)