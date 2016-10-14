Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Gulden 1835 HF (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight14,031 g
- Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC310
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationGulden
- Year1835
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1835 with mark HF. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4587 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections