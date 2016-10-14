flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Gulden 1835 HF (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Gulden 1835 HF - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Gulden 1835 HF - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC310

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1835
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1835 with mark HF. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4587 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place October 13, 2016.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1835 HF at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
485 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1835 HF at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1835 HF at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1835 HF at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1835 HF at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1835 HF at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

