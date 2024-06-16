Gulden 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2175 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)