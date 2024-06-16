flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Gulden 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Gulden 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Gulden 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight14,031 g
  • Pure silver (0,3758 oz) 11,6878 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC130

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1832
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2175 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1832 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 450 USD
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1832 at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Gulden 1832 at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

