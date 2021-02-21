flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

20 Kreuzer 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1830
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2447 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
SellerRauch
DateFebruary 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
SellerWAG
DateOctober 4, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 28, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 24, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

