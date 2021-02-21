Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
20 Kreuzer 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1830
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2447 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.
Сondition
