Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
Period:
1827-1870
1827-1870
Ernest I
1827-1844
Ernest II
1845-1870
Home
Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coins price guide
Ernest I
20 Kreuzer
Silver coins 20 Kreuzer of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
20 Kreuzer 1827-1830
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1827
ST
0
5
1828
ST
0
10
1828
EK
0
6
1830
EK
0
16
20 Kreuzer 1831-1836
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1831
0
26
1834
0
6
1835
0
22
1836
0
43
