Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Silver coins 20 Kreuzer of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

20 Kreuzer 1827-1830

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1827ST051828ST0101828EK061830EK016
20 Kreuzer 1831-1836

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
183102618340618350221836043
