flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

20 Kreuzer 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1834
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2448 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place November 12, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1834 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1834 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1834All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 20 KreuzerNumismatic auctions