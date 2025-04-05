Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
20 Kreuzer 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1836
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections