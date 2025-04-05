flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

20 Kreuzer 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1836
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction VL Nummus - April 5, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 16, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
SellerNumisor
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
SellerMöller
DateNovember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Heritage - November 16, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 16, 2017
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
