20 Kreuzer 1836 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1093 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

