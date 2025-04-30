flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

20 Kreuzer 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1835
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1728 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
SellerDorotheum
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
SellerSonntag
DateJune 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 25, 2015
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Stephen Album - September 20, 2014
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 20, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 1, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

