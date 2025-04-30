20 Kreuzer 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1728 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (10) XF (8) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Dorotheum (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (2)

Künker (5)

Möller (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WAG (3)