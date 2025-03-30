20 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3476 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (11) XF (10) VF (1) No grade (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Künker (4)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Sonntag (3)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (1)