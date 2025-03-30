Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
20 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1831
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3476 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Service
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
