Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

20 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1831
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3476 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 30, 2025
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
SellerCieszyńskie CN
DateNovember 5, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 3, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJuly 17, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
SellerFelzmann
DateJuly 3, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
SellerMöller
DateNovember 2, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Höhn - September 13, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 13, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 3, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

