20 Kreuzer 1827 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3186 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)