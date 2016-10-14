flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

20 Kreuzer 1827 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1827 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1827 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1827
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3186 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 14, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Künker - March 15, 2011
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Künker - October 10, 2001
SellerKünker
DateOctober 10, 2001
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

