Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
20 Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,583)
- Weight6,682 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination20 Kreuzer
- Year1828
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6619 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 12, 2009.
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
