20 Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6619 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 12, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)