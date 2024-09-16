flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

20 Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1828 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1828 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1828
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6619 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place March 12, 2009.

Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
SellerVL Nummus
DateFebruary 9, 2020
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 14, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
