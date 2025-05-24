flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

20 Kreuzer 1828 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,583)
  • Weight6,682 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8956 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination20 Kreuzer
  • Year1828
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2944 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2016
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 14, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 20 Kreuzer 1828 ST at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
