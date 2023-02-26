Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Kreuzer 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,125)
- Weight0,799 g
- Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
- Diameter13,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1830
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
