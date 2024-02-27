6 Kreuzer 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1706 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition XF (7) VF (3) F (1) No grade (8) Service NGC (1)