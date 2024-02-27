flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

6 Kreuzer 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,733 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
  • Diameter20,4 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1830
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1706 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 180 CZK
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateFebruary 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 17, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 5, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
SellerBusso Peus
DateJuly 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 EK at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price

