6 Kreuzer 1830 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,733 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
- Diameter20,4 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1830
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1830 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1706 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Service
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
