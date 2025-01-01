Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
Period:
1827-1870
1827-1870
Ernest I
1827-1844
Ernest II
1845-1870
Home
Catalog
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coins price guide
Ernest I
6 Kreuzer
Silver coins 6 Kreuzer of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha
6 Kreuzer 1827-1830
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1827
G
0
8
1827
ST
0
5
1828
ST
0
0
1828
EK
0
14
1830
EK
0
19
6 Kreuzer 1831-1837
Year
Mark
Description
Sales
Sales
1831
0
4
1832
0
7
1833
0
5
1834
0
2
1835
0
11
1836
0
2
1837
0
0
6 Kreuzer 1838
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1838
209,360
0
10
