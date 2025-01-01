flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Silver coins 6 Kreuzer of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

6 Kreuzer 1827-1830

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1827G081827ST051828ST001828EK0141830EK019
6 Kreuzer 1831-1837

YearMarkDescriptionSalesSales
1831041832071833051834021835011183602183700
6 Kreuzer 1838

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1838209,360010
