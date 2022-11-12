flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

6 Kreuzer 1831 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,733 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1831
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1831 at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1831All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions