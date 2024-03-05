Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
6 Kreuzer 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,733 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
- Diameter19 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1834
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
