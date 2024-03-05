6 Kreuzer 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.

