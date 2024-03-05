flag
6 Kreuzer 1834 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,733 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1834
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 16. Bidding took place June 7, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJune 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR

Where to sell?

