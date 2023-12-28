Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
6 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1718 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
