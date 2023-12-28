flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

6 Kreuzer 1832 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,733 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1832
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1718 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2017
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1832 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

