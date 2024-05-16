flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

6 Kreuzer 1838 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,733 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC209,360

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1838
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

