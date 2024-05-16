6 Kreuzer 1838 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1715 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition AU (4) XF (6)