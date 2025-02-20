6 Kreuzer 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (4) No grade (1)