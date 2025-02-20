flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

6 Kreuzer 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,733 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1835
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
SellerKatz
DateMay 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1835All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions