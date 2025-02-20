Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
6 Kreuzer 1835 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,733 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
- Diameter19 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1835
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1036 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateFebruary 20, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 25 GBP
