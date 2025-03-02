flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

6 Kreuzer 1827 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,733 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
  • Diameter20,4 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1827
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2737 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 G at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

