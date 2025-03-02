Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
6 Kreuzer 1827 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,733 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
- Diameter20,4 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1827
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2737 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
