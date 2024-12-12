Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
6 Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,305)
- Weight2,733 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
- Diameter20,4 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1828
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3637 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections