Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

6 Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,733 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
  • Diameter20,4 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1828
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3637 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateDecember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Zöttl - March 19, 2022
SellerZöttl
DateMarch 19, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
SellerMöller
DateMay 7, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 EK at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

