6 Kreuzer 1828 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1828 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3637 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition AU (4) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (1)