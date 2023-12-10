6 Kreuzer 1827 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5520 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) No grade (1)