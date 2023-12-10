flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

6 Kreuzer 1827 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 ST - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,305)
  • Weight2,733 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8336 g
  • Diameter20,4 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1827
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5520 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 26, 2023.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
SellerKatz
DateAugust 31, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 6 Kreuzer 1827 ST at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
SellerKatz
DateApril 28, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

