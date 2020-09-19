Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
3 Kreuzer 1828 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,243)
- Weight1,503 g
- Pure silver (0,0117 oz) 0,3652 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1828
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1828 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections