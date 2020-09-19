3 Kreuzer 1828 ST (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 3 Kreuzer 1828 with mark ST. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (2)