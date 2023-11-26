flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Kreuzer 1829 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1829 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Kreuzer 1829 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,125)
  • Weight0,799 g
  • Pure silver (0,0032 oz) 0,0999 g
  • Diameter13,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1829
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1829 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2542 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 9, 2024.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1829 EK at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1829 EK at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1829 EK at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price

