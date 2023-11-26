Kreuzer 1829 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Kreuzer 1829 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2542 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place October 9, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)