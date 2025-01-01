flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Silver coins 1/2 Groschen of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

type-coin
type-coin

1/2 Groschen 1841-1844

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1841G247,200091844G64,80003
