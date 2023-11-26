Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/2 Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC247,200
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1/2 Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
