1/2 Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (3)