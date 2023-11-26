flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/2 Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1/2 Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC247,200

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1/2 Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2100 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
SellerMöller
DateDecember 12, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

