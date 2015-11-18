flag
1/2 Groschen 1844 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1/2 Groschen 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1/2 Groschen 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,229)
  • Weight1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter15 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC64,800

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1/2 Groschen
  • Year1844
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1844 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1844 G at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 10, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1844 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

