Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
1/2 Groschen 1844 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,229)
- Weight1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter15 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC64,800
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1/2 Groschen
- Year1844
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/2 Groschen 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections