Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Silver coins 2 Groschen of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

2 Groschen 1841-1844

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1841G214,8000171844G32,40001
