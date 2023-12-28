flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 2 Groschen 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC214,800

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
SellerKatz
DateDecember 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
SellerKatz
DateMarch 20, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateMay 4, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Heritage - August 16, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 16, 2018
ConditionPF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 G at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

