2 Groschen 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC214,800
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination2 Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1265 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
For the sale of 2 Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
