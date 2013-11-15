flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Groschen 1844 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Groschen 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 2 Groschen 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC32,400

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Groschen
  • Year1844
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1844 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1844All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins 2 GroschenNumismatic auctions