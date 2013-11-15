Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Groschen 1844 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC32,400
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination2 Groschen
- Year1844
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Groschen 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections