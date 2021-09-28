Ducat 1831 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 with mark EK. This gold coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) VF (1)