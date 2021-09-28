flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Ducat 1831 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Ducat 1831 EK - Gold Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Ducat 1831 EK - Gold Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,979)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC600

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1831
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 with mark EK. This gold coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.

Сondition
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 EK at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
16374 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 EK at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
2276 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 EK at auction Westfälische - February 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 EK at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 17, 2011
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 17, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 EK at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
SellerChaponnière & Hess-Divo
DateMay 24, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 EK at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 27, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 EK at auction Cayón - December 11, 2008
SellerCayón
DateDecember 11, 2008
ConditionUNC
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 EK at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2007
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 26, 2007
ConditionXF
