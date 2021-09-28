Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Ducat 1831 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,979)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC600
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationDucat
- Year1831
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1831 with mark EK. This gold coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2021.
Сondition
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
16374 $
Price in auction currency 14000 EUR
