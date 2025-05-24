Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Thaler 1843 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter42 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC5,350
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1843
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4315 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 3,220,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
123
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
