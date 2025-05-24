flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Thaler 1843 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 2 Thaler 1843 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter42 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,350

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1843
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4315 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 3,220,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1819 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction BAC - February 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
SellerBAC
DateOctober 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
1519 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionMS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
SellerBAC
DateApril 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 16, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
SellerAURORA
DateDecember 21, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateNovember 15, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 23, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1843 G at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
SellerNihon
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
