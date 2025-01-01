flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Silver coins 2 Thaler of Ernest I - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha

2 Thaler 1841-1843

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1841G10,7000561842G5,3500261843G5,350154
