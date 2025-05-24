flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 2 Thaler 1841 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter42 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,700

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1841
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction WCN - May 17, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
1830 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionMS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 16, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 17, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
SellerNihon
DateJuly 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 30, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 G at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
