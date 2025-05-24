Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Thaler 1841 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter42 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC10,700
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1841
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1841 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 739 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2008.
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 17, 2021
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
