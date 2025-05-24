Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
2 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter42 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC5,350
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1842
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 3000 DKK
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
