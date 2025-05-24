flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

2 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 2 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter42 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC5,350

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1842
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 973 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
1137 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 13, 2025
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 3000 DKK
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
SellerGrün
DateMay 15, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction GINZA - November 18, 2017
SellerGINZA
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2015
SellerOslo Myntgalleri
DateNovember 29, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 25, 2015
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Rauch - October 2, 2014
SellerRauch
DateOctober 2, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
SellerKünker
DateAugust 28, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 31, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 2 Thaler 1842 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

