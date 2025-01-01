flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Coins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1842

Gold coins

Obverse Ducat 1842
Reverse Ducat 1842
Ducat 1842
Average price4600 $
Sales
016

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 G
Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 G
2 Thaler 1842 G
Average price1000 $
Sales
026
Obverse Thaler 1842 G
Reverse Thaler 1842 G
Thaler 1842 G
Average price160 $
Sales
080
Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G
Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G
1/6 Thaler 1842 G
Average price310 $
Sales
010
