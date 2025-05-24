flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter34,5 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1842
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1123 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 111 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateMay 13, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 9, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJuly 11, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction Coins of History - March 10, 2019
SellerCoins of History
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1842All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins ThalerNumismatic auctions