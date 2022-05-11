1/6 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 510. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)