1/6 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,521)
- Weight5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
- Diameter23 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC48,000
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- Denomination1/6 Thaler
- Year1842
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 510. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
554 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
