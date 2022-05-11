flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

1/6 Thaler 1842 G (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse 1/6 Thaler 1842 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,521)
  • Weight5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0895 oz) 2,7847 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC48,000

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • Denomination1/6 Thaler
  • Year1842
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH auction for EUR 510. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 5, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
554 $
Price in auction currency 510 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha 1/6 Thaler 1842 G at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price

