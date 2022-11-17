Ducat 1842 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

