Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Ducat 1842 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,979)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC508
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationDucat
- Year1842
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 23, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
4255 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 5, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
6447 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2017
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
