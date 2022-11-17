flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Ducat 1842 (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Ducat 1842 - Gold Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Ducat 1842 - Gold Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,979)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1098 oz) 3,4167 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC508

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1842
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 17, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Busso Peus - January 23, 2021
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 23, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
4255 $
Price in auction currency 3500 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 5, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
6447 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
SellerMonedalia.es
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2017
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
SellerHERVERA
DateDecember 20, 2016
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
SellerHERVERA
DateJuly 7, 2016
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 12, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2014
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
SellerKünker
DateOctober 31, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - September 28, 1999
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 28, 1999
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1842All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha gold coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins DucatNumismatic auctions