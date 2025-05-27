Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870
Thaler 1829 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter37 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,095
Description
- CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
- PeriodErnest I
- DenominationThaler
- Year1829
- RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
- MintGotha
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4275 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
