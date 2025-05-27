flag
Saxe-Coburg and GothaPeriod:1827-1870 1827-1870

Thaler 1829 EK (Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I)

Obverse Thaler 1829 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest IReverse Thaler 1829 EK - Silver Coin Value - Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Ernest I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter37 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,095

Description

  • CountrySaxe-Coburg and Gotha
  • PeriodErnest I
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1829
  • RulerErnest I (Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha)
  • MintGotha
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 with mark EK. This silver coin from the times of Ernest I. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4275 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction WAG - June 15, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Sonntag - May 27, 2025
SellerSonntag
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1025 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Höhn - May 24, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 5, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Stephen Album - January 23, 2022
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 23, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 21, 2021
ConditionPL62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
SellerAuction World
DateJuly 19, 2021
ConditionMS61 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
SellerKünker
DateJuly 1, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Saxe-Coburg and Gotha Thaler 1829 EK at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
SellerGrün
DateNovember 11, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Saxe-Coburg and GothaCoin catalog of Ernest ICoins of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha in 1829All Saxe-Coburg and Gotha coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha silver coinsSaxe-Coburg and Gotha coins ThalerNumismatic auctions